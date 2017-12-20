.
. File photo Wichita Eagle
. File photo Wichita Eagle

State

Firefighter dies in three-vehicle western Kansas crash

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

December 20, 2017 06:27 PM

A western Kansas firefighter died in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday.

Caleb Douglas, 28, of Minneola, was driving his 2016 Ford Explorer when he attempted to pass a Dodge Ram 2500 about 3 1/2 miles north of Minneola on U.S. 283 at around 7:30 a.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

While attempting to pass, Douglas’ vehicle crashed head-on with a semi.

The Texas-based semi driver was taken to a hospital. Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Dodge Ram was damaged by debris, but its driver was uninjured.

Friends posted on Facebook that Douglas has a wife and three children. He was a firefighter with the Minneola Fire Department.

Minneola is about 20 miles south of Dodge City.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Uber may be replacing ambulances for some according to a KU economist

    A working paper co-authored by a University of Kansas economist found that low-risk patients are more likely to opt for an Uber than an expensive ride with paramedics. (Video by Candi Bolden)

Uber may be replacing ambulances for some according to a KU economist

Uber may be replacing ambulances for some according to a KU economist 1:10

Uber may be replacing ambulances for some according to a KU economist
A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas 1:33

A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas
College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front line

View More Video