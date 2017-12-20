Firefighter dies in three-vehicle western Kansas crash

A western Kansas firefighter died in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday.
Caleb Douglas, 28, of Minneola, was driving his 2016 Ford Explorer when he attempted to pass a Dodge Ram 2500 about 3 1/2 miles north of Minneola on U.S. 283 at around 7:30 a.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
While attempting to pass, Douglas’ vehicle crashed head-on with a semi.
The Texas-based semi driver was taken to a hospital. Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene.
Never miss a local story.
The Dodge Ram was damaged by debris, but its driver was uninjured.
Friends posted on Facebook that Douglas has a wife and three children. He was a firefighter with the Minneola Fire Department.
Minneola is about 20 miles south of Dodge City.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
Comments