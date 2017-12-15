More Videos

A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas 1:33

A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas

Pause
K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 1:36

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 2:55

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue

College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front line

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

Servicemen and women wish their families a happy holidays 1:54

Servicemen and women wish their families a happy holidays

Deciding to run for Congress was an 'intensely personal decision' 2:05

Deciding to run for Congress was an 'intensely personal decision'

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour 1:25

Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour

  • Two cows on the run corralled in the Olathe District Activity Center parking lot

    Two cows briefly kept Olathe Police, Animal Control officers and Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies on a walking chase before being corralled at the Olathe District Activity Center near 159th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe, Kan.

Two cows briefly kept Olathe Police, Animal Control officers and Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies on a walking chase before being corralled at the Olathe District Activity Center near 159th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe, Kan. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Two cows briefly kept Olathe Police, Animal Control officers and Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies on a walking chase before being corralled at the Olathe District Activity Center near 159th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe, Kan. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

State

Cows cause social hubbub as video captures them fleeing law enforcement, dairy farmers

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 15, 2017 03:13 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 10 MINUTES AGO

Two cows fell out of a cattle hauler and were on the run for about 30 minutes Friday in Olathe.

The cows were eventually corralled into a gated parking lot of the Olathe District Activity Center, but not before they caused a social hubbub.

Thousands watched an aerial live camera broadcast of the cows as they dashed away from law enforcement and local farmers’ vehicles.

Comments and likes poured in as the scene unfolded, with some calling for someone on horseback to rope the cows rather than chase them down in vehicles.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Police offers said ‘freeze! Put your hooves in the air and don’t MOOooove,’” wrote Chelsie Ogden-Campbell.

The Olathe Police Department called it a “Hoof Pursuit.”

The cows fell out of a moving cattle hauler as it traveled southbound on U.S. 169, according to Sgt. Logan Bonney with Olathe police.

“They do not appear to be injured,” he said. “They’re pretty agile.”

No property damage had been reported, Bonney added.

As the cows bounded down to the Tyson food plant in the area, local farmers from Mackey Dairy Farmers joined several Olathe police officers and other volunteers in the corralling efforts.

“We’re really thankful for Mackey Farms for giving us a hand,” Bonney said. “They know what they’re doing a little more than we do.”

More Videos

A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas 1:33

A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas

Pause
K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 1:36

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 2:55

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue

College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front line

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

Servicemen and women wish their families a happy holidays 1:54

Servicemen and women wish their families a happy holidays

Deciding to run for Congress was an 'intensely personal decision' 2:05

Deciding to run for Congress was an 'intensely personal decision'

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour 1:25

Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour

  • Two rogue cows corralled in the parking lot of the Olathe District Activity Center

    Two cows briefly went rogue on Friday afternoon until officials were able to corral the pair into the parking lot of the Olathe District Activity Complex.

Two rogue cows corralled in the parking lot of the Olathe District Activity Center

Two cows briefly went rogue on Friday afternoon until officials were able to corral the pair into the parking lot of the Olathe District Activity Complex.

John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas 1:33

A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas

Pause
K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 1:36

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 2:55

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue

College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front line

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

Servicemen and women wish their families a happy holidays 1:54

Servicemen and women wish their families a happy holidays

Deciding to run for Congress was an 'intensely personal decision' 2:05

Deciding to run for Congress was an 'intensely personal decision'

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour 1:25

Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour

  • A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office wishes people a happy holidays. (Video by Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas

View More Video