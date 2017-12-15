Cows cause social hubbub as video captures them fleeing law enforcement, dairy farmers

Two cows fell out of a cattle hauler and were on the run for about 30 minutes Friday in Olathe.
The cows were eventually corralled into a gated parking lot of the Olathe District Activity Center, but not before they caused a social hubbub.
Thousands watched an aerial live camera broadcast of the cows as they dashed away from law enforcement and local farmers’ vehicles.
Comments and likes poured in as the scene unfolded, with some calling for someone on horseback to rope the cows rather than chase them down in vehicles.
“Police offers said ‘freeze! Put your hooves in the air and don’t MOOooove,’” wrote Chelsie Ogden-Campbell.
The Olathe Police Department called it a “Hoof Pursuit.”
The cows fell out of a moving cattle hauler as it traveled southbound on U.S. 169, according to Sgt. Logan Bonney with Olathe police.
“They do not appear to be injured,” he said. “They’re pretty agile.”
No property damage had been reported, Bonney added.
As the cows bounded down to the Tyson food plant in the area, local farmers from Mackey Dairy Farmers joined several Olathe police officers and other volunteers in the corralling efforts.
“We’re really thankful for Mackey Farms for giving us a hand,” Bonney said. “They know what they’re doing a little more than we do.”
