The 4-foot and 150-pound bear was recovered by Abilene Police Department in Salina over a year after it was stolen.
State

Stolen a year ago, this chocolately bear has been found in another Kansas town

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

December 13, 2017 05:10 PM

The Abilene Police Department said it is very happy to report that a 150-pound and 4-foot-tall Russell Stover Candies bear has been recovered after it was stolen over a year ago.

The bear was stolen during the overnight hours of Nov. 4, 2016, from in front of the chocolate factory in Abilene.

“This had become a running joke,” Abilene Police Department assistant chief Jason Wilkins said. “We followed several leads and it never worked out, so we are extremely pleased to return it.”

It was not until the morning of Dec. 13 that a deputy with Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office made contact with someone who had information about the bear. Wilkins said this person was not responsible for stealing the bear, but rather just a citizen.

Investigators with Abilene police then traveled to Salina where they found the bear in a garage. The bear was in the same condition as when it was stolen in 2016.

The department has not released any other details at this time.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708

