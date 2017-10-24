Game wardens are searching for the suspects who killed two antelope and left them to rot in a Morton County wheat field.
State

Two antelope killed, left to rot in Kansas wheat field

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 24, 2017 4:11 PM

Kansas game wardens need the public’s help to find out who killed two antelope while out of season in southwest Kansas and then left them in a wheat field to rot.

Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism posted on Facebook that wardens were called to a report of dead and possibly poached two antelope on Road 16 in Morton County.

“Evidence collected at the scene indicates that both antelope were shot with a rifle outside of a open rifle season and left in the field to rot,” the agency posted. “Evidence also suggested that the suspects had little or no regard to the freshly drilled winter wheat field and drove through the field to kill the antelope.”

If you have information about the “malicious killing,” contact Operation Game Thief at 877-426-3843.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

