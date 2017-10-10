Three sisters have been missing from their Kansas home for 45 days. Police and family ask for help finding (bottom right, from left): Emily, 15, Christin, 12, and Aimee Utter, 14.
Three young Kansas sisters missing from foster home

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

October 10, 2017 10:28 AM

Three sisters, all under age 16, have been missing from a Tonganoxie foster home for 45 days.

Emily, 15, Aimee, 14, and Christin Utter, 12, ran away from their home, police believe. They were last seen by their foster parent Debbie Miller on Aug. 26.

“I hope they’re in a safe environment, but we have no idea,” said Miller, who is the girls’ great-aunt. “We haven’t heard from any of them to reassure us that they’re OK.”

She added her hope that media coverage will encourage someone to offer a tip to police.

Lt. Jarrod Gill with the Tonganoxie Police Department said police learned from interviews that the girls had said they were experiencing problems at home and were planning to run away.

However, there’s no reason to believe they faced any abuse while living with their great-aunt, police said.

Miller said the girls had moved out of their biological parents’ home in March. She said she thought the girls were adjusting well and did not anticipate them running away.

“We just want them to know that we love them, that we just want them to come home,” Miller said. “And it doesn’t matter what’s happened. We can work through whatever we need (to).”

The girls could be anywhere in the Kansas City area and as far south as Joplin, Gill said. He added he believes all three girls are together and that they are being assisted by one or more people.

Those with information regarding the girls’ whereabouts are urged to call Tonganoxie police at 913-369-3754.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

