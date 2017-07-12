Dog goes AWOL from Alabama, ends up in Dodge City

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:45 Dog lost in Alabama reunited in Kansas with its owners Pause 1:36 Aftermath of massive Interstate 70 wreck 2:36 Burning semi-truck stops traffic on I-70 near Bonner Springs 0:25 Volunteers install flags in no time at all ahead of Flags 4 Freedom event in Merriam 1:06 Have you heard about the shark caught in a lake in Kansas? 1:58 Fort Riley museums tell its storied history 1:20 Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis 3:43 Kansas is flat? No way, say cyclists on a mission 1:35 Exploding watermelon demonstrates the power of fireworks 1:38 Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A dog that wandered off from her home in Alabama last month surprised her owners by being located in, of all places, Dodge City, Kansas. On June 15, June, a mixed-breed 1-year-old, was discovered missing by her owners, Jacob Thomas and Julie Nguyen of Mobile, Ala., after they returned home from work. On June 27, they got a call from Kansas. This is their reunion.

