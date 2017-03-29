Kansans ask to graze cattle on restricted land after wildfires

9:14 Jerry Moran talks about Kansas wildfires from U.S. Senate floor Pause

1:43 Neighbor describes police-involved shooting

0:48 Neighbor says she heard a 'loud booming sound'

0:59 Police captain describes burglars fleeing, shooting at officers

2:09 Raw footage: Battling wildfires across southwest Kansas

1:06 Volunteers from Manhattan spend spring break helping to repair fences in Ashland

0:22 Doughnuts for volunteers in Ashland

6:23 A 'prom-posal' that will melt your heart

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires