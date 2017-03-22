USDA agency offers additional wildfire recovery help

A service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing an additional $2 million to help farmers and ranchers recover from the recent wildfires.
The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service said the money will help victims of wildfires. There is an application process, with a cutoff date of April 21, the agency said in a prepared statement.
The service said that in addition to money, anyone is welcome to ask the service for technical help in restoring land and help prevent further losses to wildfire.
For more information, visit www.ks.nrcs.usda.gov/programs.
