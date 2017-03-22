USDA agency offers additional wildfire recovery help

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire' Pause

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

2:09 Raw footage: Battling wildfires across southwest Kansas

2:05 Volunteers feed calves orphaned by wildfires

1:02 Jets of flame erupt as fire crosses road

1:04 His cattle survived, but scorched grassland means years of financial loss

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most

1:39 4-H families take in calves orphaned by wildfires

1:17 Ranchers, farmers from across the nation rush to help Kansas fire victims