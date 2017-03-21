State

March 21, 2017 6:16 PM

Wildfire-affected ranchers to get $6 million from feds

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated $6 million to help farmers and ranchers impacted by the recent wildfires in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

“For many Kansans, the impacts are devastating because the fires not only consumed livestock, grazing lands, and fencing – but in some cases, homes, machinery, and equipment, too,” Sen. Pat Roberts said in a prepared statement.

The money, delivered through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, will assist farmers and ranchers as they restore grazing lands, rehabilitate devastated landscapes, rebuild fencing and protect damaged watersheds.

“We are still learning lessons from the response to the Anderson Creek fires from last year that can be applied to this response and recovery effort,” Roberts said.

The three states involved will begin accepting applications soon. Producers in the affected counties are encouraged to check with their local Natural Resource Conservation Service centers for additional information.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

How to get help

Step-by-step assistance to learn more about federal assistance can be found at http://www.nrcs.usda.gov/getstarted.

Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture

