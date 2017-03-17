Ash, smoke cause lingering health problems after fires

12:10 Shockers edge out Dayton in 64-58 tournament win Pause

1:17 Ranchers, farmers from across the nation rush to help Kansas fire victims

2:09 Raw footage: Battling wildfires across southwest Kansas

1:04 His cattle survived, but scorched grassland means years of financial loss

8:56 K-State coach Weber praises Iwundu’s effort despite loss to Cincinnati

2:01 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop break down WSU's win over Dayton

1:52 Wichita State's Conner Frankamp discusses the Shockers' victory over Dayton

3:50 Detective describes her encounter with accused killer

3:15 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk WSU's tourney title