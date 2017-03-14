Recovery reference guide created for Kansas wildfire survivors

State agencies have joined with various organizations to develop a recovery reference guide for residents who suffered losses in the recent wildfires across Kansas.
Wildfires burned more than 711,000 acres in central and southwest Kansas.
Fees are being waived in areas affected by the wildfires for such documents as driver’s license or identification cards, car titles, copies of tax returns, and refunds on vehicle tags, according to the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office.
Some property tax abatements are possible, as well as possible waiving of filing fees for businesses affected in the area.
Those with food-related questions are asked to contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture at 785-564-6700 or go to www.agriculture.ks.gov. This would include dairies, restaurants, food processing companies, and pesticide and fertilizer companies.
Farmers and ranchers are asked to communicate with the Kansas Farm Bureau at www.kfb.org/firerelief and the Kansas Livestock Association at www.kla.org for specific agricultural assistance, including hay, feed, fencing supplies and other needs.
The agriculture department website has current details on all agricultural assistance, including continuing updates on federal program assistance at www.agriculture.ks.gov/wildfire.
Ranchers are being advised to contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment with questions regarding the disposal of dead animals or other burned debris.
Anyone who plans to dig as part of a restoration project is encouraged to call 811 or go to www.kansasonecall.com/ to check on the location of utility lines.
