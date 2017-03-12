Dozen families show up at fire-assistance ‘one-stop shop’

Shortly before the American Red Cross opened a multi-agency resource center on Sunday in Hutchinson, volunteers were briefed on what agencies were available to respond to immediate needs of wildfire victims.
Food donations were available Sunday for wildfire victims in the Hutchinson area. The American Red Cross opened a multi-agency resource center to help address victims’ needs.
Englewood resident Joyce Ediger talks with Senator Pat Roberts as he visits the fire devastated areas in southern Kansas. Edgier lost her house in the fire. (March 10, 2017)
Senator Pat Roberts stops to talk with a resident of Englewood, Ks where a number of homes were destroyed with wildfires swept through the area Monday. (March 10, 2017)
Clark County Sheriff John Ketron holds briefing for Senator Pat Roberts Friday afternoon as he toured the burned areas around Ashland and Englewood. (March 10, 2017)
Residents of Englewood, Ks. load up a burned truck as they clean up after the devastating fires earlier in the week.
Senator Pat Roberts holds a briefing in Ashland, Ks Friday afternoon as he met with first responders. (March 10, 2017)
Senator Pat Roberts tries to pick up a cell photo signal in the hills north of Ashland Friday afternoon while touring the fire ravaged areas in Clark County. (March 10, 2017)
Senator Pat Roberts and Roberts staffer Chad Tenpenny walk across the scorch earth north of Ashland Friday afternoon
Senator Pat Roberts hugs longtime friend Carol Swayze on her burned out ranch near Bucklin, Ks. While Swayze lost many other buildings on the ranch, quick action saved cattle herd. (March 10, 2017)
Wildfires continue to burn north of Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. The view looks southwest along K61 showing smoke billowing from a burning fire. Crews grappling with vexing wildfires that have charred hundreds of square miles of land in four states and killed multiple people soon may get a bit of a break: Winds are forecast to ease from the gusts that whipped the flames. (Travis Morisse/The Hutchinson News via AP)
A map from the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, showing the counties with active and contained fires as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. (March 8, 2017)
Aerial photo of fire damage in the Highlands area north of Hutchinson. (March 8, 2017)
A Blackhawk helicopter uses a bambi bucket to get water from a cattle pond north of Hutchinson, Kan., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Four helicopters were moving continuously filling with water and dumping on a nearby wildfire. (Travis Heying/Wichita Eagle
A National Guard helicopter picks up water from a farm pond near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. The fires were burning in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that fire conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cheney volunteer firefighters Wade McGuffey, left, and Jackson Chance refill their fire truck with gasoline at the Hutchinson Fire Department command center on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Hutchinson, Kan. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. (Katy Kildee/The Hutchinson News via AP)
A National Guard helicopter picks up water from a small pond near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Fires raged in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. The fire warning came after powerful thunderstorms moved through the middle of the country overnight, spawning dozens of suspected tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
A crop duster drops water on a wildfire during along Highway 61 just north of Hutchinson, Kan. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Wildfires have erupted across the state over the last 24 hours.
A National Guard helicopter carries water to a wildfire near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. The fires were burning in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that fire conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
A National Guard helicopter flies past a silo while picking up water from a farm pond near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. The fires were burning in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that fire conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Brad Thompson, owner of Bridgman Oil, left, assists Colwich firefighter Mike Rau, right, in filling a fire truck with gasoline at the Hutchinson Fire Department command center on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Hutchinson, Kan. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. (Katy Kildee/The Hutchinson News via AP)
Wildfires continue to burn north of Hutchinson, Kan. Tuesday, March 7, 2017. A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter approaches the fire north of Hutchinson as water air drops continue Tuesday. (Travis Morisse/The Hutchinson News via AP)
Cattle graze with a background of smoke from wildfires near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Fires raged in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. The fire warning came after powerful thunderstorms moved through the middle of the country overnight, spawning dozens of suspected tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Firefighters move past a road block near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Fires raged in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. The fire warning came after powerful thunderstorms moved through the middle of the country overnight, spawning dozens of suspected tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
A National Guard helicopter flies to pick up water from a farm pond near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. The fires were burning in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that fire conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
A National Guard helicopter picks up water from a farm pond near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. The fires were burning in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that fire conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
The Hutchinson area, from the Kansas Highway Patrol air unit
Mike Koehn and his wife, Myrna, evacuated their home a few miles west of Protection in nearby Comanche County on Monday. They returned home Tuesday morning to find everything gone.
A National Guard helicopter drops water on a wildfire during along Highway 61 just north of Hutchinson on Tuesday. Wildfires have erupted across the state over the last 24 hours.
A truck is on its side and burned all the way through on highway 34. Not clear if this is the scene of the fatality reported.
Fire jumps a road in Comanche County near the Kiowa county line. The fire was racing east driven by winds of nearly 30 mph((March 7, 2017)
A farmer in Comanche County moves his cattle herd as fire races towards their pasture. A fire just south of the Comanche/Kiowa county line was racing east driven by winds of nearly 30 mph. (March 7, 2017)
