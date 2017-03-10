Kansas Goodwill stores to donate portion of weekend profits to fire victims

Goodwill Industries of Kansas will donate all funds from this weekend’s Register Round-Up Program to survivors of the wildfires around the state, company officials said Friday.
The program allows shoppers to round up their total bill at the checkout to the nearest dollar. While that is typically used to support Goodwill’s programs and services to provide job training and education to people with disabilities and other employment barriers, this weekend’s round-up money will go to help those affected by the wildfires.
“Many are watching and are unsure how they can help,” Goodwill Industries’ president and chief executive Emily Compton said in a statement.
“With so many locations across the state, it occurred to me that we might be able to help people make a contribution to the recovery at our stores,” she said. “I hope our shoppers will be generous in their giving for this disastrous event.”
Most stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Hours vary at the stores in Goddard and Great Bend.
A complete list of participating locations and store hours can be found at goodwillks.org/locations.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
