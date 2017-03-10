A second resource center for wildfire victims to open next week

A second resource center for wildfire victims is opening next week in southwest Kansas.
Several agencies are combining to provide information and assistance for people affected by the largest wildfire in the state’s history, which has burned more than 500,000 acres so far in Clark and Comanche counties and remains active. Statewide, the total of acres burned now tops 710,000, officials said.
The fire in Clark County is 70 percent contained, while the fire in Comanche County is 90 percent contained.
The southwest Kansas assistance center will be open in Ashland from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, state officials said. The central Kansas assistance center will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
Both centers are scheduled to be open for one day only, officials said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments