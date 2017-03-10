SUV pulled from river not related to missing Wichita woman, police say

A vehicle pulled from the Missouri River alongside Platte Landing Park is not related to any Kansas City police investigation, police department officials say.
That includes the case of Toni Anderson, a Wichita woman missing since Jan. 15 who was last seen in Kansas City.
Search teams found an SUV under the water while conducting sonar checks Friday, according to police. After crews pulled the vehicle out, police said it is not believed to be related to any Kansas City investigation.
Local media on Friday followed the progress of the search, while comments on social media questioned whether the vehicle could be linked to the Anderson case. Anderson’s whereabouts are still under investigation by Kansas City police.
Her mother told The Wichita Eagle she could be a victim of human trafficking.
Contributing: Stan Finger of The Wichita Eagle
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments