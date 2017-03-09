Resource center for wildfire survivors to open Sunday in Hutchinson

A resource center for victims of the wildfires across Kansas will open Sunday in Hutchinson, the American Red Cross announced Thursday night.
The center will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the encampment building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds, officials said. Caseworkers will be available to help people create personal recovery plans, navigate paperwork and locate assistance for their specific needs.
That includes housing information, groceries, clothing, medicine, household items, cleanup support and financial assistance.
“We are expecting there to be many needs in the community, including assistance with cleanup efforts in homes and yards,” Nicole Bartman, executive director of the Red Cross, said in a statement.
The center is intended to act as a “one-stop shop” for individuals and families affected by the wildfires. Those applying for assistance will be required to bring identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.
The wildfires have burned more than 650,000 acres in at least 23 counties, including more than 500,000 in Comanche and Clark counties in the largest single wildfire in the state’s history.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments