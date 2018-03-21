Kobach names Wichita businessman as running mate

Republican governor candidate Kris Kobach on Wednesday tabbed Wichita oil magnate Wink Hartman as his running mate.

Kobach, the secretary of state, said Hartman has "unique abilities," citing his broad business background.





"What I'd like to do is have him be the C.O.O. of Kansas," Kobach said. "An auditor. An expert who will go in and analyze each of the agencies, spend a month or two in each one, and then make recommendations about how to cut the budget of that agency, how to reduce waste in the agency, how to change the structure of the agency so that it can be more efficient."

Hartman endorsed Kobach in February after ending his own campaign for governor. Hartman had been critical of Kobach during the early days of the 2018 campaign.





Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kobach and Hartman are scheduled to make a series of appearances across the state on Wednesday, a day after a federal court contempt hearing for Kobach in Kansas City, Kan.

The contempt hearing followed a federal trial on voting rights in Kansas. U.S. District Court Judge Julie Robinson has not ruled on either matter.

Hartman lent his campaign for governor more than $1.6 million last year before dropping out of the race. It wasn't clear if that same self-funding push would be made for the Kobach/Hartman ticket.

"Kris and I will discuss that when and if we need to," Hartman said. "That will be handled in the future."