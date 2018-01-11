Who’s raising the most money in the governor race? Hint: It’s not Kris Kobach

0:55 Swatting suspect makes first appearance before a Wichita judge Pause

2:49 Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education

1:03 Hear victim’s family yell at decapitation suspect after court hearing

5:57 My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

1:26 Michael O’Donnell shocked and puzzled over FBI wiretap

0:51 A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House

1:44 Watch Works opens in west Wichita

1:46 'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

2:21 ECU coach Michael Perry calls WSU 'elite of the elite'