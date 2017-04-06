16 places where you can vote today in the Kansas special election

When it comes to voting for your next congressman, why put off to Tuesday what you can do today?
Thursday noon marks the start of advance voting at 15 neighborhood polling locations around Sedgwick County. Any eligible voter who lives anywhere in the county can vote at any of those sites or at the election commissioner’s office downtown.
The balloting is for a special election to fill the Kansas 4th District congressional seat, vacated in January when Rep. Mike Pompeo resigned to accept the post of CIA director in the Trump administration.
Seeking to replace Pompeo are Republican state Treasurer Ron Estes; Libertarian Chris Rockhold, a flight simulator instructor; and attorney James Thompson, a Democrat.
All of the satellite voting stations will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. All except one, the south Wichita Machinists union hall, will also be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Sites for satellite voting
In Wichita
▪ Greenwich Road Church of Christ, 1746 S. Greenwich
▪ Independent Living Center, 3033 W. Second St.
▪ Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian
▪ Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas
▪ Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. North
▪ Reformation Lutheran Church, 7601 E. 13th St.
▪ Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St.
▪ Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 S. Oliver
▪ St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 2555 Hyacinth Lane
▪ Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central
Other cities
▪ Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire
▪ Goddard Pathway Church, 18800 W. Kellogg Drive, Goddard
▪ Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave., Haysville
▪ Valley Center Christian Church, 1801 E. Fifth St., Valley Center
▪ Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby
Voting has been ongoing since March 27 and continues at the Sedgwick County election commissioner’s office.
That location, in the Historic Courthouse at 510 N. Main, will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Monday. It will not be open over the weekend.
For more information on voting in Sedgwick County, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/elections or call the election office at 316-660-7100.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments