Trump says his supporters were ‘violent’ during campaign, ‘mellow’ now that he won

0:57 Crews prepare to hit the streets ahead of winter weather Pause

1:05 520Commerce lofts open in Commerce Arts district

0:40 Quest Aircraft Kodiak dealer

1:18 Cessna Citation Longitude test pilot

1:51 Fugitive shoots himself while fleeing police

4:37 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about the 76-73 win over Oklahoma

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

2:11 Elementary students use Thanksgiving feast to learn adult lessons

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers