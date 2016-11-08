Live results: Trump wins Indiana, Kentucky and W. Virginia while Clinton wins Vermont

0:56 'Nothing we are doing is trying to sway anyone's vote' Pause

1:06 Brownback opponents argue about party differences outside poll

5:37 Growing up a Koch

1:45 2016 early voting in Wichita

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

2:58 RNC highlights: Ted Cruz draws boos while Mike Pence accepts VP nomination

6:08 County Commission candidates debate

0:42 Hillary Clinton's DNC acceptance speech in 40 seconds