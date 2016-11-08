Live results: Trump wins Indiana, Kentucky and W. Virginia while Clinton wins Vermont

A long campaign ends today as voters decide whether Donald Trump will be the 45th president of the United States or Hillary Clinton will be, and whether the balance of power in Congress will change. There are 12 gubernatorial elections and many state and local races to watch, including ballot initiatives on marijuana.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. EST in six states, including the presidential battleground of Virginia. Trump scored his first wins of the night in Indiana and Kentucky and West Virginia. Results are too close to call in Georgia and South Carolina, while Vermont went to Clinton.
Polls are closing in most of North Carolina at 7:30, but will remain open in 8 precincts in one county due to a computer glitch.
In south Florida, two precinct workers were fired for failing to stand in the proper places. And in Nevada, a judge dismissed the Trump campaign’s request in an early voting suit. In California, a fatal shooting has locked down two polling places.
Results will appear below.
