Wichita to offer free bus rides for voters

The city of Wichita’s transit system will offer free bus rides to voters on Election Day.
If a person shows his or her “I voted” sticker to the driver on Nov. 8, they will get a free ride, said Steve Spade, transit director.
“It’s an incentive for people to vote, and the way to do that is for transit to provide free rides,” he said.
The program differs from free fare programs in Topeka and Kansas City, which are offering free rides all day on Nov. 8 with no restrictions.
Current fare is $1.75.
Kelsey Ryan: 316-269-6752, @kelsey_ryan
