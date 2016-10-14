How to make sure you’re registered to vote in Kansas

You have just a few more days to register to vote if you want to vote in this year’s presidential election.
The deadline to register in Kansas is Tuesday, Oct. 18. There are a variety of ways register – depending on the method you choose, you may need to provide additional documents to show proof of citizenship.
Here’s some important information to ensure that you can vote on Nov. 8.
Check your registration status
You can check to see if you’re registered on the state’s Voter View website or by calling your county election office. The Sedgwick County Election office can be reached at 316-660-7100.
If you’re not registered
You still can register to vote in these ways:
▪ State’s website (proof of citizenship required):
Secretary of State Kris Kobach says the fastest way to register if you already have a drivers license is to go online to the state’s website.
However, voters who register this way will have to provide proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport. Those who do not will be placed in suspended status and be unable to vote in Election Day.
Recent federal court decisions mean that voters do not need to provide these documents if they register in two other ways – by using the federal form or by going to the DMV if you also need a drivers license.
▪ Federal form (no proof of citizenship required):
You can find the federal form online at the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s website.
It’s also available at the Sedgwick County Election Office at 510 N. Main St. in Wichita. "We have them printed out and sitting on our front desk," said Tabitha Lehman, the county’s election officer.
Voting rights advocates say using the federal form is the easiest way to get registered ahead of the election.
"It requires no documents," said Marge Ahrens, co-president of the Kansas League of Women Voters. "You don’t have to even fill in your race… It is very, very easy. It takes two minutes."
Ahrens said county election offices are required by federal law to offer the form.
Recent court orders ensure that Kansans who register using the federal form can vote and have their ballots counted in state and local elections without providing proof of citizenship.
Lehman said staff at the election office can help guide Kansans who want help with either the federal form or the state website.
She added that use of the federal form is still being litigated; although those registrants will be allowed to vote in state and local races on Nov. 8, it is possible that something could change for future elections.
▪ DMV (no proof of citizenship required):
Voters who register at the DMV also do not need to provide proof of citizenship because of a federal court order.
However, both Kobach and Ahrens said that Kansas law only allows people to register to vote at the DMV if they’re there to get a drivers license or for other DMV business. Those who already have a drivers license may need to register by one of the other methods.
Voting
Lehman encouraged voters to cast ballots early in order to avoid lines on Election Day.
Once you’re registered, you can request a mail ballot from the county election office in advance. Sedgwick County will begin mailing out advance ballots on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The county will also allow residents to begin casting advance ballots in person at the election office in Wichita on Oct. 24. Additional advance voting centers will open throughout the county Nov. 1.
If you plan to vote on Election Day, you should check your polling place on the state’s Voter View website before Nov. 8.
Helpful voter registration links
▪ Check if you’re registered in Kansas: https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView/RegistrantSearch.do
▪ Register through the state (proof of citizenship needed): https://www.kdor.ks.gov/Apps/VoterReg/
▪ Find the federal form (no proof of citizenship needed): https://www.eac.gov/voter_resources/register_to_vote.aspx
▪ Check your polling place: https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView/PollingPlaceSearch.do
▪ Sedgwick County Election Office: http://www.sedgwickcounty.org/elections/
