Jeff Colyer becomes Kansas governor, ending seven years of Brownback

Jeffrey William Colyer became the 47th governor of Kansas on Wednesday, seeking to move past Sam Brownback’s divisive years in office.
He must mend strained relationships with lawmakers left by Brownback and work with them to create a constitutional school funding system. The new system will likely affect how much money every public school in the state receives.
And he must do that while campaigning to keep his job. Colyer will face a Republican primary in August, and several challengers say he’s too much like his predecessor.
Colyer, 57, took the oath of office during a ceremony at the Kansas Capitol after Brownback’s resignation became effective at 3 p.m. The Kansas City-area surgeon was expected to address an assembled crowd shortly after becoming governor.
In remarks leading up to the ceremony, he has suggested he wants to create a different atmosphere than Brownback.
“We’re going to be working on changing the tone. We’ve got some difficult issues to deal with, and we’re going to deal with them,” Colyer said last week.
If Colyer can’t heal past tensions with lawmakers, the chances of gridlock and conflict increase as the Legislature heads toward an April 30 deadline to respond to a ruling by the Kansas Supreme Court that schools are inadequately funded.
This month, Brownback incurred the wrath of fellow Republicans for proposing a massive increase in school spending without laying out a clear plan to pay for it. Colyer hasn’t said how he wants to solve the problem — whether he will back Brownback’s earlier plan for a $600 million boost over five years — or provide his own solution.
But initial signs suggest Colyer may already be thawing relationships with lawmakers.
Sen. Barbara Bollier, R-Mission Hills, said she was very optimistic with Colyer taking over.
"Already, even before he's moved in to the governorship, he and his staff have been way more communicative," Bollier said. "...He keeps saying 'I am going to listen to the people.' That is, I'm going to be different than my predecessor and I will really be listening.”
“And my excitement about that is, the people are asking for Medicaid expansion. So he should be working and moving forward on some form of Medicaid expansion, which really excites me."
Since President Donald Trump nominated Brownback in July to become an ambassador until his confirmation last week, Colyer has stayed quiet about his own policy preferences, instead deferring to Brownback.
Colyer remained patient as he waited to become governor, even as Brownback’s nomination for a post in the Trump administration moved slowly through the United States Senate. During that time, Brownback allowed Colyer to take on more power than a traditional lieutenant governor.
Colyer chose the new secretary of the Department for Children and Families and was allowed to lead the budget development, creating a controversy over who was actually leading the state.
Again and again he has promised a new tone while offering few specifics.
“I think there’s a consensus from folks that we want to see more money in schools, but we want to see outcomes,” Colyer said last week.
Colyer is not expected to immediately name a lieutenant governor. For the moment, that means Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, is next in line for the office.
Rep. Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, said he expects some time to pass as Colyer tries to formulate what he's going to do.
"I'm not sure coming out of the gate if we'll see a whole bunch of policy real quick, or whether we'll see something else," Hawkins said."The one thing that I want to see is, I want to see leadership. We all want to see leadership. And I think that we'll see that. We'll see a person who’s a little bit more communicative.
Hawkins said he's excited about Colyer becoming governor.
"He's probably going to be a communicator. He'll probably be a little bit more friendly, hopefully, to the Legislature and listen to the Legislature, because I think that's going to be important going forward, which is something that Gov. Brownback wasn't quite as good at. I don't think he really cared what we thought most of the time."
Rep. Kathy Wolfe Moore, D-Kansas City, said almost every problem lawmakers face is related to damage inflicted by Brownback’s signature tax cuts, which were largely rolled back last year.
Wolfe Moore said she hopes Colyer will listen more to the Legislature than Brownback.
“Obviously, it would be better if the governor were more in tune with not only the Legislature, but the general public,” Wolfe Moore said.
At the very least, Colyer needs to court Republican primary voters. A handful of candidates want to deny him the GOP nomination for governor, including two statewide officeholders: Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer.
Several candidates are intent on painting the Colyer administration as a continuation of Brownback’s.
“Colyer has already taken credit for a budget that doesn’t balance. It’s more of the same — withdrawals from the bank of KDOT, skipped KPERS payments, cuts to colleges, no rainy day fund, and an unconstitutional school finance plan,” Wichita businessman Wink Hartman said on Facebook.
Colyer is the second Kansas lieutenant governor in recent years elevated to governor. Lt. Gov. Mark Parkinson became governor after Gov. Kathleen Sebelius resigned in 2009 to take a position in President Barack Obama’s cabinet.
