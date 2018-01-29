Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback prays in 2011. His final proclamation as governor invites Kansans to pray and fast on his last full day in office Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
Politics & Government

Brownback asks Kansas to fast and pray on his last day in office

By Jonathan Shorman



January 29, 2018 01:42 PM

Gov. Sam Brownback is asking Kansans to fast and pray on his last full day in office.

“President George Washington, in his 1795 Proclamation for a Day of Public Thanksgiving called on Americans ‘to acknowledge our many and great obligations to Almighty God and to implore Him to continue and confirm the blessings we experience,’” Brownback said in a proclamation made public Monday.

“I personally feel blessed by the time I have spent serving our great state and would like to observe a time of prayer and fasting before God takes me on to the next part of my journey. I invite all Kansans to join me as we pray for our state and our nation.”

Brownback’s proclamation – his last in office – calls for a day of fasting and prayer on Tuesday. He will resign as governor at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer will become governor on Wednesday at a swearing-in ceremony at the Kansas Capitol.

Last week, the U.S. Senate confirmed Brownback as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Trump nominated him to the position in July.

Brownback reacts to winning confirmation for Trump post

The U.S. Senate confirmed Sam Brownback to become the next ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom Wednesday afternoon.

Hunter WoodallThe Kansas City Star



