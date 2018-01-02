Government meetings begin with prayer. Should they? Or should they be more diverse?

More Videos 0:25 Neighbor films scene from across the street immediately after 'swat' shooting Pause 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 10:09 'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 1:35 What is 'swatting'? 1:18 Restaurants we lost in 2017 0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 1:23 New Year's Day float trip 2:06 Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 15:16 Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rabbi's prayer at Commission meeting Rabbi Judah Kogen of the Hebrew Congregation gave the invocation at 12/13 at the County Commission meeting. The invocation is given at the beginning of every Sedgwick County Commission meeting and every Wichita City Council meeting. Most of the invocations are Christian prayers, although people from any religion are invited to give the invocation. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) Rabbi Judah Kogen of the Hebrew Congregation gave the invocation at 12/13 at the County Commission meeting. The invocation is given at the beginning of every Sedgwick County Commission meeting and every Wichita City Council meeting. Most of the invocations are Christian prayers, although people from any religion are invited to give the invocation. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

