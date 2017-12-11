Delano project looks to add 180 apartments, hotel next to new Wichita library

More Videos 1:02 Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza Pause 5:30 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 1:34 Drone view of proposed development on river 1:55 Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate 1:08 Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 0:30 Wichita public schools superintendent will now make nearly $300,000 5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:11 Check out two of Wichita's best 'hole in the wall' restaurants 1:21 Christmas window displays beautify downtown 0:35 National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drone view of proposed development on river City Hall is poised to approve a publicly subsidized proposal to build about another 180 downtown apartments, adjacent to the Advanced Learning Library. The “Delano Catalyst” project also includes a 90-room hotel, about 5,000 square feet of commercial development space, a public-transit hub and a bicycle/pedestrian greenway path. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (bensound.com) City Hall is poised to approve a publicly subsidized proposal to build about another 180 downtown apartments, adjacent to the Advanced Learning Library. The “Delano Catalyst” project also includes a 90-room hotel, about 5,000 square feet of commercial development space, a public-transit hub and a bicycle/pedestrian greenway path. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (bensound.com) brader@wichitaeagle.com

City Hall is poised to approve a publicly subsidized proposal to build about another 180 downtown apartments, adjacent to the Advanced Learning Library. The “Delano Catalyst” project also includes a 90-room hotel, about 5,000 square feet of commercial development space, a public-transit hub and a bicycle/pedestrian greenway path. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (bensound.com) brader@wichitaeagle.com