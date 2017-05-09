Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:37 Wichita to spend several million before next year's NCAA Tournament Pause 1:34 Pro tip for robbers? Don't pull a hammy before you pull out your gun 0:15 Video shows porch thief brazenly steal patio furniture 3:50 Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures 1:28 Wingnuts manager Pete Rose Jr. talks about this year's team. 1:37 First A320 arrival 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election 2:50 Southeast to allow students to wear graduation stoles 1:15 Umpire shortage affects local high school baseball games 1:07 First flight of Bombardier's second Global 7000 business jet Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday defended the decision to notify Congress days before the 2016 presidential election about opening a new investigation related to Hillary Clinton's emails. C-SPAN