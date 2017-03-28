Old Town intersection gets another bike lane update

An Old Town intersection should be safer for cyclists after crews repositioned posts to prevent motorists from crossing into the bike lane, city officials said.
About a dozen posts now stretch across the width of the bike lane at First and Washington, said Scott Wadle, senior planner with the city of Wichita.
Crews updated the design “to be more intuitive and to do a better job” of discouraging motorists from cutting into the bike lane to turn right, Wadle said.
“The update was put into place based on observations and feedback received,” he said.
Posts first were installed at the intersection earlier this month, after activists organized by the Yellowbrick Street Team installed makeshift barriers fashioned from toilet plungers.
Crews originally lined up the plastic delineators along the left side of the east-bound bike lane, prompting some drivers to swerve around the posts and into the bike lane to turn right.
This week, crews repositioned the posts along both sides and to the right of the bike lane.
Wadle urged cyclists or others with specific concerns about traffic issues to direct them to the city’s bicycle and pedestrian advisory board. The board, which meets monthly, advises city officials on issues related to bicycling and walking in Wichita.
The board meets the second Monday of every month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wichita Transit Maintenance Facility conference room, 777 E. Waterman. People with questions or concerns can attend a meeting or e-mail Wadle at swadle@wichita.gov.
Suzanne Perez Tobias
