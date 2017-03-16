Senate advances tax break for repairs of fire-damaged fences

Farmers whose fences were damaged in recent wildfires would get a tax break to help with repairs under a bill advanced by the Kansas Senate on Thursday.
The legislation would exempt from sales taxes goods and services purchased to help repair or rebuild fencing. The Senate gave the bill early approval. A final Senate vote could come later Thursday or Friday.
The bill has been on a fast track. The House passed the legislation earlier this week.
Senators amended the bill to specify the exemption would apply only to repairing or rebuilding fencing that was damaged by fire and couldn’t be used to put up brand-new fencing.
Because of the amendment, the bill will go back to the House if it passes the Senate.
Wildfires have burned more than 650,000 acres in central Kansas, with miles of fencing destroyed.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
