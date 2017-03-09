Kansas Senate panel gives green light to medical cannabis bill

A Kansas Senate committee approved a bill Thursday that would allow doctors and physicians to prescribe and dispense “non-intoxicating” medicine derived from marijuana.
Senators were initially supposed to vote on SB 155, a cannabis compassion and care act that would legalize the use of cannabis for certain medical conditions.
But an amendment stripped that bill for SB 151, which allows medical professionals to prescribe and dispense “non-intoxicating cannabinoid medicine.” A cannabinoid is a chemical compound found in marijuana plants.
Sen. Ty Masterson, R-Andover, proposed the amendment, saying it was a “more appropriate first step” on marijuana use for medical purposes.
“There’s some evidence that shows that there’s medical value to that,” Masterson said. “This really sets apart those that are trying to get high versus those trying to get a medical benefit.”
The term “non-intoxicating” is not defined in the bill.
Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, D-Wichita, opposed the amendment, saying they had already held hearings on the first bill.
The amendment passed on a split vote. The amended bill passed unanimously. It moves to the full Senate.
