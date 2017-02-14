The best of #kslegvalentines: Kansas political rhymes and puns

Your Valentine’s Day Twitter feed may have a decidedly political twist if you follow certain people on the social media platform.
Twitter users who closely follow state government use #ksleg to aggregate news and views from the Kansas Legislature.
On Tuesday, normal #ksleg activity was supplemented with #kslegvalentines, a series of valentine’s rhymes and puns that reference past and current political issues in Topeka. Other tweets were just quirky commentary on legislative procedure.
Kansas isn’t the only state where this social media behavior was trending. Politicos in Arkansas, Idaho, Mississippi and elsewhere were also tweeting political Valentine’s Day posts.
Here’s who celebrated Valentine’s Day in Kansas with #kslegvalentines.
State lawmakers:
Roses are red— ❄️Stephanie Clayton❄ (@SSCJoCoKs) February 14, 2017
Violets are blue
I survived postcards
And so can you.#kslegvalentines #ksleg
Roses are red; violets are blue; if a bear snuck into the school, I'd stab it with a pencil just for you. #kslegvalentines @gerrybrooksprin— Lynn Rogers (@LynnRogers4KS) February 14, 2017
Both sides of the campus carry debate:
Just like #CampusCarry, my love for you won't be repealed. #kslegvalentines #2A @KSRifleAssn— Brett Hildabrand (@Brett4ks) February 14, 2017
I'm gun-nuts for you! #kslegvalentines— Prof. Mastrosimone (@JoeMastrosimone) February 14, 2017
State departments:
Roses are red, water is blue, I'll make sure every drop gets to you. #kslegvalentines #ksleg— Kansas Water Office (@kswateroffice) February 14, 2017
Like Kansas rural highways, you rank #1 in my heart. #ksleg #kslegvalentines— KDOT (@KDOTHQ) February 14, 2017
Gov. Sam Brownback’s staff:
Cut my income taxes so I know it's real #kslegvalentines #ksleg— Ian Fury (@fury_ian) February 14, 2017
In the great tradition of #kslegvalentines...— Melika Willoughby (@MelikaMaria) February 14, 2017
Roses are red.
Twitter is blue.
Raising income tax rates will hurt you. #ksleg
Both parties:
Roses are red— Kansas GOP (@KansasGOP) February 14, 2017
KPERS is gold
Putting $1 billion more in than Sebelius
Is really quite bold#kslegvalentines #ksleg
#kslegvalentines pic.twitter.com/S6WawVQ9o9— KansasDems (@KansasDems) February 14, 2017
News media:
Though I testify as neutral, you know in my heart I'm secretly in favor #kslegvalentines— Jonathan Shorman (@jshormanCJ) February 14, 2017
My love for you is loaded like a gun, but I promise to never leave it behind in a Cmte room. #kslegvalentines— Bryan Lowry (@BryanLowry3) February 14, 2017
Valentine, our love will always be structurally balanced. #ksleg #kslegvalentines— John Hanna (@APjdhanna) February 14, 2017
You can search #kslegvalentines on Twitter to find other tweets using that hashtag.
