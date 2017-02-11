Libertarians pick candidate for special election

A comment about Valium made by Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kans.) to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) during Steve Mnuchin's treasury secretary confirmation hearing Thursday led to a minute and a half of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Roberts disagreeing about the propriety of such a comment. It meant to be as humor said Roberts to the Senate Finance Committee.
Rep. Roger Marshall of Kansas talks about the day his son, Cal, taught House Speaker Paul Ryan how to "dab" during the swearing-in photo op. with members of the 115th Congress and their families. Marshall says Ryan has been seen "dabbing" across the chamber as well "trying to teach other people the nomenclature." (Curtis Tate / McClatchy)
Wichita attorney and businessman George Bruce announced during a gathering at the Petroleum Club on Tuesday, his intention to seek Mike Pompeo's congressional seat. Pompeo has been nominated to lead the Central Intelligence Agency.
House Speaker Paul Ryan stops Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall's youngest son, Cal Marshall, from dabbing during the ceremonial swearing-in of members of the 115th Congress and their families on Tuesday. According to Rep. Marshall's Twitter account, his son has been grounded. (Video courtesy of C-SPAN)