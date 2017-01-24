Kansas Republican featured on ‘This American Life’

A little-known Kansas Republican, Eric Pahls, was featured in the lead segment for This American Life this past weekend.
Pahls, press secretary for incoming Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Marshall were featured on the weekly public radio show.
“In a way the two of them are like (President) Trump,”said host Ira Glass. “They are newbies to politics, now thrown into the biggest political swamp in the country.”
Pahls said he recognizes the historic moment that he is about to enter in Washington but doesn’t agree with Trump about building a wall or on reducing free trade.
“The Republicans have been fighting for all of my lifetime for an opportunity such as this,” Pahls said. “And it obviously did not come in the package most of us thought it would but it’s here and here is our audition. And we best not screw it up or it’s going to be another lifetime if we ever get another chance.”
Pahls, 22, is just out of college and talks about his extensive collection of ties and his road trip with his dad and younger brother to Washington. You can listen to the full episode at thisamericanlife.org.
