Roberts bill would permanently defund abortion, require insurance disclosure

Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts has joined two other Republican senators in introducing legislation to permanently outlaw federal funding of abortions.
The measure also would require insurance plans sold through Affordable Care Act exchanges to disclose whether they cover abortions – other than those done for the health of the mother or fetal disease – and the cost of abortion-services coverage embedded in the plans.
Currently, under Obamacare, many Americans unknowingly pay for abortion services covered under their health care plan.
"Currently, under Obamacare, many Americans unknowingly pay for abortion services covered under their health care plan," Roberts said in a statement. "Millions of Americans do not want to use their hard-earned money to cover abortion services."
Roberts introduced the proposed legislation with Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Deb Fischer, R-Neb.
“Our bill will permanently prohibit any taxpayer dollar from being used to pay for abortions and protect the rights for consumers to choose an insurance plan that is in line with their beliefs and values,” Roberts said.
Federal legislation called the Hyde Amendment currently prohibits spending federal funds on abortions except in cases of rape, incest or medical threat to the life of the mother. Because it is part of the federal budget, the Hyde Amendment must be renewed on an annual basis, which has happened every year since 1976.
The Senate bill, S. 184, is called the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act and would put the ban in statutory law, eliminating the need for annual renewal.
The 2016 Democratic Party platform included – for the first time – a plank explicitly calling for repeal of the Hyde Amendment.
“We believe unequivocally, like the majority of Americans, that every woman should have access to quality reproductive health care services, including safe and legal abortion – regardless of where she lives, how much money she makes, or how she is insured,” the party platform said.
President Trump has said he supports making the Hyde Amendment permanent.
The Senate bill has essentially the same provisions as a House counterpart, House Resolution 7, which is expected to come to the floor for a vote this week.
