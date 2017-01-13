Republican states still face big health care costs as Obamacare is unwound

1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads Pause

2:45 KISS members put their image, history behind Oklahoma casino project

1:29 Mayberry Lady Panthers sing at City Hall

1:34 Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

0:57 Crews prepare to hit the streets ahead of winter weather

0:35 Teenager takes bottle flipping to new level

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

1:09 K-State's Barry Brown explains his side of a late no-call against Texas Tech

1:39 Who is BTK?