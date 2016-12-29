Federal Election Commission looking at Kansas Democratic Party

The Kansas Democratic Party is undergoing a federal audit related to campaign finance filings from the 2012 election cycle.
The party corrected two years worth of campaign finance filings in August in response to the audit by the Federal Election Commission, which found that it had misreported the amount of money in its campaign coffers in 2011 and 2012.
“But that audit is not final,” said Kerry Gooch, the party’s executive director. “The FEC has sent us some things that we have to get corrected and changed and we’re in the process of getting all of that done.
“As of right now, we don’t know if there will be a fine or anything like that. We probably won’t know until April.”
The Kansas Democratic Party’s current treasurer, Joan Wagnon, served as state chair during the years that are under audit, but much of the party’s executive staff has changed in the years since the mistakes were made. Gooch began serving as executive director in 2015.
The Kansas Republican Party went through a similar process five years ago when the FEC concluded in a 2011 audit that the party had failed to keep accurate financial records during the 2008 election cycle when Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was serving as state GOP chair.
