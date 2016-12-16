SC’s Rep. Mick Mulvaney to be named Trump’s budget director

President-elect Donald Trump will nominate Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C., to be director of the Office of Management and Budget, according to a senior transition official with knowledge of the appointment but not authorized to speak publicly.
The announcement is expected to be made on Monday. Mulvaney would need to be confirmed by the Senate.
Mulvaney had expressed an interest in running OMB, when asked by a constituent on Facebook Oct. 19 where he would like to serve in a hypothetical Trump Cabinet.
“I would love to be the director of OMB,” he wrote. “That is where I think REAL improvements could be made in how the government is run.”
A fiscal conservative, Mulvaney is a member of the House Financial Services Committee and is a co-founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, a group of about 40 lawmakers that helped push then-House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, to resign.
Mulvaney was not an early Trump backer during the presidential campaign. He initially supported Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., for the Republican nomination but announced his endorsement of Trump in June hours after House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. did the same.
I appreciate the fact that Trump is willing to embrace his business success. That used to be appreciated in this country.— Rep. Mick Mulvaney (@RepMickMulvaney) September 27, 2016
Mulvaney, who has represented South Carolina’s 5th District since 2011, won re-election in November after being challenged by Fran Person, a former aide to Vice President Joe Biden. He lives in Indian Land.
Mulvaney traveled to Trump Tower in New York to meet with Trump last week. At the time, transition spokesman Jason Miller described Mulvaney as having “a very proven track record as a fiscal conservative and a government reformer.” Mulvaney declined to comment after the meeting. His office did not respond Friday.
The director will help Trump prepare his annual proposed budget, which could be crucial to his policy initiatives, such as the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. The duties also include ensuring government agencies follow the president’s programs and policies. Trump had reportedly also considered Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn.
The OMB chief, often shorthanded as budget director, and the office administers the federal budget and measures the performance of federal agencies. They help set and enforce policies and practices of the federal government’s purchase of goods and services, called procurement. On a more mundane level, the office also oversees the performance review process for agencies and federal employees.
The job tends to be held by policy wonks, but some do gain fame or notoriety. In the 1980s, Ronald Reagan’s budget chief David Stockman was an advocate for what became known as Reaganomics, and remains a public figure decades later. Like Mulvaney, Stockman was a member of Congress before becoming budget director.
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, whose views on cutting government spending are similar to Mulvaney’s, left the U.S. House before taking the director’s job under President George W. Bush. He ran for the Senate later.
Leon Panetta, who ran OMB under President Bill Clinton in the 1990s, also had been a member of the House before accepting the position. He then was Clinton’s chief of staff, and later, under President Barack Obama, he was CIA director and secretary of defense.
If confirmed, Mulvaney would be the latest official in Trump’s inner circle with ties to South Carolina. Gov. Nikki Haley was chosen for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Trey Gowdy were recently named as advisers on Trump’s transition team.
