Kansas delegation wants Medicare changes, but they won’t say ‘privatize’

1:50 Noncitizen voters. Big problem or negligible? Pause

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:29 'One of the happiest people I've known.'

3:09 Class 6A: Derby 17, Blue Valley 14

1:25 Making schools more efficient and effective

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

0:11 Surveillance video catches man stealing package from home

2:30 Grieving brother talks about his slain sister, baby Sofia

1:10 How scary was buying the Luxury Collection? Paul and Andrew Walser explain