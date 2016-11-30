Kansas delegation wants Medicare changes, but they won’t say ‘privatize’

Kansas members of Congress agree that Medicare should probably be changed. But they are reluctant to refer to a potential Medicare overhaul as “privatization” just yet.
House Speaker Paul Ryan has indicated plans for privatization when discussing Medicare changes. According to Ryan’s model, which he has dubbed a “premium support” program, Medicare would change from a single-payer system to one in which Medicare recipients use government benefits to buy insurance from private providers.
But “privatization” isn’t proving to be a buzzword.
“Medicare is an important program for many Kansans,” said Michael Byerly, a spokesman for Rep. Lynn Jenkins of Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. “Congresswoman Jenkins is working to ensure this vital program is protected and strengthened for our seniors.”
Rep. Kevin Yoder of Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District didn’t use the word either.
“Congressman Yoder supports efforts to reform Medicare to ensure it remains viable and solvent for generations to come,” said spokesman C.J. Grover.
Meanwhile, Rep.-elect Roger Marshall, the obstetrician-gynecologist who will succeed Rep. Tim Huelskamp in Kansas’ 1st Congressional District, says he discussed changes to Medicare last week with Rep. Tim Price, whom Donald Trump says he’ll nominate to become Health and Human Services secretary.
In a statement, Marshall said he was “impressed” with Price’s approach toward senior citizen healthcare.
“As I understand it, they aren’t pushing for privatization. Their model would give seniors more freedom to choose the best plan for them and would force providers to compete against each other on price and quality,” Marshall said.
“The plan would still be federally regulated with federally mandated benefits and the option to continue in government-run Medicare if beneficiaries so choose,” Marshall continued.
The office of Michael Pompeo, representative for Kansas’ 4th Congressional District and President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for CIA director, declined to comment.
Ryan has discussed his intent to package Medicare changes with a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. In an interview with Fox News a day after the election, Ryan attributed the program’s alleged insolvency to the healthcare reform.
“Well, you have to remember, when Obamacare became Obamacare, Obamacare rewrote Medicare, rewrote Medicaid. If you are going to repeal and replace Obamacare, you have to address those issues as well,” Ryan said.
Lindsay Wise contributed to this report.
Sophie Ota: 202-383-6170
Comments