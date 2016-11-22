Election challenger now says no to replacing Pompeo in House

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt Pause

2:33 Eyewitness footage of explosion, fire at Neodesha plant

2:09 Radiation from air travel

4:21 Wichitans strike a pose at Keeper of the Plains

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

4:51 New aerial footage shows progress of Maize school bond projects

7:00 Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on finding baby Sophia