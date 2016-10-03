The U.S. isn’t one of the top 10 most free countries in the world, study says

3:12 Watch the battle that led to capture of El Chapo Pause

2:25 Cheney native Jerry Kill inducted into Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

3:51 Bob Davis inducted into Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

1:52 Jamaal Charles: I'm 100 percent

1:04 Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'Got our butt kicked' by Steelers

1:11 Royals manager Ned Yost discusses final game of 2016 season

0:47 The half-court shot that won a KU student $10,000

0:42 Chase plane footage of Doc's second flight

1:11 Small-town Humboldt hosts Biblical parade

1:52 Wheel ... of ... Fortune