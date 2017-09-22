Michael and Taja Jo White of Indiana posted their thanks to Facebook after a Florida family recovered his wedding ring, lost while helping restore power after Hurricane Irma.
National

He lost his wedding ring aiding with Hurricane Irma recovery. Social media found it

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 22, 2017 10:42 AM

Michael White sensed something was wrong as he headed home to Indiana after helping restore power in Florida following Hurricane Irma.

“I was like, ‘Man, something doesn’t feel right,’ and my ring was gone. I started panicking because that’s your wedding ring,” White told Orlando’s News 6 television station.

Elsewhere in Florida, Duke Energy lineman James Cook was helping clean up in Hernando County, north of Tampa, when his partner happened to glance down.

“He thought it was like a piece of wire or something,” Cook told News 6. But it was a wedding ring.

Cook contacted his wife Patty, back in Ocala, Fla., and asked for her help in finding the owner. She posted about the find to Facebook.

Within six hours, she had a lead. And then she found Michael and Taja Jo White.

“In all seriousness, I am still in shock that all of this happened,” Taja Jo White posted Friday to Facebook. “Michael and I will always be thankful his wedding ring was found and that the Cook family went through this whole process to find the owner. With all the negativity in the world and on social media, it is good to know there are still good people out there!! Thank you!”

“I mean, it's nice to know there's good, decent people out there,” Michael White told News 6.

