The maker of a popular hummus wants you to throw it out

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up Pause

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

7:00 Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on finding baby Sophia

2:17 'Our main concern right now is to locate and safely return' infant to family

3:13 'We're pleading ... help us find baby Sophia'

2:02 Adoption completes emotional year-long journey

6:18 Bill Snyder on K-State win over Baylor

2:12 Arrows for Addison

3:10 Wichita State forwards come up big in win over Tulsa