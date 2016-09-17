What is the harvest moon?

Municipal Judge Michael Cicconetti usually has creative punishments to the offenders in his courtroom in Painesville, Ohio. On Monday he told repeat-offender Michael Sutton he would love to put him in a Dumpster and had no choice but to sentence him to six months in jail and give him five years probation. Sutton reportedly killed his pit bull puppy because it went to the bathroom on his bed, and he pleaded guilty to throwing the puppy out of a sixth-floor window.