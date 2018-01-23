Cody K. Chitwood
Cody K. Chitwood Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy photo
Cody K. Chitwood Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy photo

Education

Derby teacher arrested following child pornography investigation

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

stobias@wichitaeagle.com

January 23, 2018 04:41 PM

A Derby Middle School teacher was arrested Tuesday following an investigation into allegations of child pornography, law enforcement officials said.

Cody K. Chitwood, 37, a special education teacher, was arrested and taken into police custody on suspicion of two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, said Sedgwick County Lt. Tim Myers.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a joint effort between the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff, served a search warrant Tuesday in Derby. During the warrant, Chitwood “was contacted and later booked into jail,” police said.

Derby school district officials said the teacher was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This is a personnel matter and we are cooperating fully with police on this,” said district spokeswoman Katie Carlson in an e-mailed news release.

“Our understanding at this time is that this matter does not involve our students or other staff.”

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office upon completion, police said.

Chitwood is listed on the Derby Middle School website as a special education English and language arts teacher.

Carlson, the district spokeswoman, said he “was not at school today or taken into custody on school property.”

According to the news release, information regarding the staff member “was shared with Derby Middle School staff and families after school” Tuesday.

Derby Middle School is a sixth- through eighth-grade school with about 820 students, according to data from the Kansas Department of Education.

Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kansas students start project to spread kindness

    The Kindness Project, organized by teacher Shanda Seibel at Prairie Creek Elementary School in Andover, has one main goal: Spreading kindness as Little Helpers, Big Heroes.

Kansas students start project to spread kindness

Kansas students start project to spread kindness 2:40

Kansas students start project to spread kindness
Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits 1:57

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits
Wichita’s only school uniform store closes 0:59

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

View More Video