Martin Luther King III
Martin Luther King III Kansas State University Courtesy photo
Martin Luther King III Kansas State University Courtesy photo

Education

Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at K-State 50 years ago today. His son will next week

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 19, 2018 01:19 PM

It is 50 years to the day since Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at Kansas State University just months before his assassination, and now his eldest son will speak at the university a week after condemning President Trump.

Martin Luther King III will speak at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at K-State’s Student Union with a candlelight vigil afterward.

King’s speech comes after he spoke out against Trump’s alleged crude words to describe Haiti and African countries and suggesting more U.S. immigrants should come from places like Norway.

“Now the problem is that you have a president who says things but has the power to execute and create racism,” King said. “That’s a dangerous power and a dangerous position, and we cannot tolerate that. We’ve got to find a way to work on this man’s heart.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

King’s father spoke in Ahearn Field House at K-State on Jan. 19, 1968, less than three months before he was assassinated on April 4 in Memphis. He addressed progress made by the civil rights movement in narrowing the racial divide.

“We have come a long, long way, but we still have a long, long way to go before we have a truly integrated and just society,” King Jr. said in his speech.

That same line is engraved into the base that holds a bust of King Jr. outside of Ahearn Field House, the K-State Collegian reported, just across Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Drive from the Student Union.

K-State has said the lecture is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Security measures will be in place and backpacks and purses will not be allowed.

The lecture comes two months after K-State suspended classes on Nov. 14 for a campus-wide rally against racism hosted by student leaders and keynoted by university President Richard Myers. All classes were suspended from 1 to 3 p.m. for the “#KSUnite” event.

In May, a noose was found hanging from a campus tree, then white nationalist fliers were found on campus in September.

In October, a Jewish sukkah was damaged by weather in what was first thought to be an act of antisemitic vandalism. Days later, the anti-gay slur “God hates (expletive)” was found written outside the Student Union.

Also in October, a K-State freshman who was a member of the school’s Family of the Year posted a photo on Snapchat with a KKK reference of two people wearing white ponchos with hoods pulled over their heads and the text, “Newest members of the Kstate Kool Kids.” That image came a year after a former student posted a photo on Snapchat of herself in apparent blackface and using the n-word.

In November, Riley County police and the FBI found that a Manhattan man who was not a K-State student defaced his own car with racist slurs.

More Videos

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits 1:57

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits

Pause
Wichita public schools superintendent will now make nearly $300,000 0:30

Wichita public schools superintendent will now make nearly $300,000

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 6:20

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department

A beginner's guide to Aldi 1:51

A beginner's guide to Aldi

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma 1:00

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma

McPherson cruises in opening round win 1:12

McPherson cruises in opening round win

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

  • Watch: Five-year-old nails Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech

    The oratory skills of five-year-old Theory Bryant outshined almost everyone who spoke at the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at the Reardon Civic Center in Kansas City, Kan. The youngster, who is a student at V. Lindsay SDA School, spoke for almost 3 minutes from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Watch: Five-year-old nails Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech

The oratory skills of five-year-old Theory Bryant outshined almost everyone who spoke at the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at the Reardon Civic Center in Kansas City, Kan. The youngster, who is a student at V. Lindsay SDA School, spoke for almost 3 minutes from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

More Videos

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits 1:57

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits

Pause
Wichita public schools superintendent will now make nearly $300,000 0:30

Wichita public schools superintendent will now make nearly $300,000

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 6:20

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department

A beginner's guide to Aldi 1:51

A beginner's guide to Aldi

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma 1:00

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma

McPherson cruises in opening round win 1:12

McPherson cruises in opening round win

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

  • Reporters try to quiz Trump over 's---hole' remark at MLK event

    A day after President Donald Trump apparently described African countries as "shithole countries" in White House meetings, the president repeated the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr: "that no matter what the color of our skin, or the place of our birth, we are all created equal by god." The president signed a proclamation Thursday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. After the signing, reporters peppered the president with questions.

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 's---hole' remark at MLK event

A day after President Donald Trump apparently described African countries as "shithole countries" in White House meetings, the president repeated the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr: "that no matter what the color of our skin, or the place of our birth, we are all created equal by god." The president signed a proclamation Thursday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. After the signing, reporters peppered the president with questions.

AP

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits 1:57

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits

Pause
Wichita public schools superintendent will now make nearly $300,000 0:30

Wichita public schools superintendent will now make nearly $300,000

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 6:20

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department

A beginner's guide to Aldi 1:51

A beginner's guide to Aldi

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma 1:00

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma

McPherson cruises in opening round win 1:12

McPherson cruises in opening round win

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

  • Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits

    Remember the days when you'd just get a phone call announcing school was closed for snow? Well, now principals and teachers (with the help of some special guests) are kicking those announcements up a notch by singing and rapping your school status.

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits

View More Video