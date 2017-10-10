Spending was response to cyber attacks, Wichita board president says

School offers hope to expelled students

McAdams Academy serves students who have been expelled or received long- term suspensions. It is affiliated with Youth for Christ and has received a grant from Sedgwick County to establish an alternative educational program. It enables students to gain educational credits while out of the public school system. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) Correction: A label in the video misspells one of the student's names. It should be Maniah instead of Mariah.