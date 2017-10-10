Homophobic slur found outside K-State student union

An anti-gay slur was found written on a stone pillar outside of K-State’s student union just days after a Jewish religious symbol was “shamefully vandalized” on the K-State campus.
The slur, which said “God hates (expletive),” was found Monday, Oct. 9 and was likely written in charcoal or chalk, according to the K-State Collegian. The writing was removed by student union custodians that afternoon.
Brandon Haddock, coordinator for K-State’s LGBT Resource Center, told the Collegian he considered leaving the slur there.
“Leaving it up, everyone has the opportunity to see it,” Haddock said. “It’s going to draw attention. There will be posts made about it on Facebook, on Instagram, on all social media, (but) that is just as damaging to someone who sees it. Knowing that is was there is one thing. Seeing and being subjected to it is very visceral in that it could be a trigger for anxiety.”
Pat Bosco, dean of students and vice president for student life, said campus police has been asked to investigate, and there are video cameras covering some campus locations.
“I am keeping my fingers crossed we can identify who is responsible and thinks they can get away with this kind of stupid and hateful behavior without consequences,” Bosco told the Collegian. “I am incredibly embarrassed and sad we are having to spend time and energy on any kind of message on our campus that is hateful and disgusting. I can only imagine the pain those words have on my students and members of our university community.”
The act is part of a string of vandalism targeting diversity at K-State. In September, white supremacist fliers were found on campus, and in May, a noose was found hanging from a campus tree.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments