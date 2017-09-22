Hey, teachers: Get free paper and other supplies at upcoming event

Project Teacher, a Wichita nonprofit group, will hold a shopping day next week where area teachers who have registered in advance can pick up free copy paper and other supplies.
The event, 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Project Teacher, 9035 W. Central, is being sponsored by Georgia-Pacific, an Atlanta-based paper company, and the Kids In Need Foundation, a national nonprofit that distributes free school supplies to needy children.
“We’re just excited that we’re seeing more community interest, more partnerships supporting us,” said Terry Johnson, director of Project Teacher.
“This night is a way to bring our national network – Kids In Need Foundation – into Wichita to see the impact that we’re making in our local community.”
In addition to free classroom supplies, the event will feature refreshments, a photo booth and drawings for prizes.
To register for a limited number of slots and a time to shop for supplies, teachers may contact Project Teacher at info@projectteacher.org, call 316-361-6465 or visit the Project Teacher website, http://projectteacher.org.
Studies show that the average teacher spends more than $500 a year of his or her own money on classroom supplies – things like books, posters, games and organizational tools as well as paper, pencils, snacks and other basics to supplement what students bring (or don’t bring) to school.
Since it launched three years ago, Project Teacher, an initiative of GracePoint Church in west Wichita, has distributed about $3.2 million in supplies to area teachers.
Johnson said the group has outgrown its space at GracePoint Church and is looking for donated warehouse space where it can store supplies.
“We’ve had to turn away three trucks of free supplies just because we don’t have anywhere to put them,” he said. “That’s frustrating.”
People or businesses interested in donating supplies or space may contact Project Teacher, he said.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
