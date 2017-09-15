Do cellphones belong in Wichita classrooms?

More Videos 1:08 Patriotic high notes to welcome home Kansas veterans Pause 0:50 Biplane installed at East High on Friday 1:31 West High students weigh in on school's cellphone policy 8:02 911 call from Emprise Bank about check 1:50 Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor 1:40 Flying over Lawrence-Dumont Stadium at dusk 1:09 Shocker coaches react to Koch Arena upgrade 2:21 Chamber announces speakers for annual meeting 0:47 Police talk about fatal stabbing in east Wichita 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

West High students weigh in on school's cellphone policy Students at Wichita West High School talk about the use of smartphones at school and how they would feel if USD 259 made rules regarding phones more strict. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) Students at Wichita West High School talk about the use of smartphones at school and how they would feel if USD 259 made rules regarding phones more strict. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Students at Wichita West High School talk about the use of smartphones at school and how they would feel if USD 259 made rules regarding phones more strict. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com